Flower Mound Police Department to host annual Open House

The Flower Mound Police Department is inviting the community to come meet officers and get an up-close look at some of its coolest equipment this weekend during its annual Open House event.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the police station, 4150 Kirkpatrick Lane. Families can get an inside look at FMPD’s vehicle fleet, meet K-9 Officer Ares and other specialized units such as SWAT, CNT, Marine Safety Enforcement and more.

Guests are asked to park at the St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church across FM 1171 from the station, in the business area behind Walgreens, or at the Atrium behind the station.