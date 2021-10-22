Denton police investigating fatal crash

On Friday morning, police are investigating a fatal crash in southwest Denton that is believed to have involved an intoxicated driver.

Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department posted on social media that officers were working a major crash with injuries at the intersection of Jim Christal Road and Western Boulevard, near Denton Enterprise Airport.

In an update a few hours later, police said the crash involved a fatality and it is now being investigated as an intoxication manslaughter. The intersection is expected to remain closed through most of the morning. Drivers should find an alternate route.

Police are expected to release more details about the incident later. Check back for updates.