Friday, October 22, 2021
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Classic rock, blues tunes coming to Lakeside on Friday night

By Mark Smith
0
1
Jonan Rigsbee

The Jonan Rigsbee Trio will perform in the Lakeside Music Series on Friday night, bringing an “energetic blend of classic rock, blues and Americana/country” for a free concert in south Flower Mound.

Rigsbee plays guitar and is the lead vocalist, while Patrick Smith is on bass and Ashton Moore plays drums in the trio. The group is working on its first record, expecting to release it around the end of the year.

The Jonan Rigsbee Trio takes the Lakeside stage at 7:30 p.m. in The Shops at Lakeside, 2412 Lakeside Parkway.

Previous articleDenton police investigating fatal crash
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.