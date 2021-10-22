Classic rock, blues tunes coming to Lakeside on Friday night

The Jonan Rigsbee Trio will perform in the Lakeside Music Series on Friday night, bringing an “energetic blend of classic rock, blues and Americana/country” for a free concert in south Flower Mound.

Rigsbee plays guitar and is the lead vocalist, while Patrick Smith is on bass and Ashton Moore plays drums in the trio. The group is working on its first record, expecting to release it around the end of the year.

The Jonan Rigsbee Trio takes the Lakeside stage at 7:30 p.m. in The Shops at Lakeside, 2412 Lakeside Parkway.