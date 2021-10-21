Barbecue teams to compete in second Flower Mound SmokeFest

The Flower Mound Summit Club will host its second SmokeFest event this weekend, welcoming competitive barbecue teams from across Texas to compete in Parker Square on Friday and Saturday.

The first event, held in May this year, had “tremendous success,” according to a Summit Club news release. This weekend’s event will pay out $5,000 in prizes to top teams competing in the chicken, brisket and pork sparerib categories.

Flower Mound SmokeFest will be open to the public on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. Attendees will be able to taste samples from the competitors and vote for their favorite. The People’s Choice winner will also share in the prize money. Attendees will also enjoy live music from Triple Lindy, participate in a cornhole tournament, visit vendor booths and enter a raffle to win an $1,100 Louisiana Grills Pellet Smoker from Grill This BBQ Supply in Highland Village.

The competition is sanctioned by the Lonestar Barbecue Society, an organization that has sanctioned barbecue events across Texas for over 25 years. Proceeds from the event will support the Summit Club’s community activities, including Academic Excellence awards given annually to 70 5th and 8th grade students, scholarships at NCTC and Midwestern State University, Boy Scout sponsorships, and support of middle and high school robotics teams. The Summit Club also provides support to other area non-profit organizations, including the Mound Foundation and Winning the Fight – WTF.

For more information and/or tickets for the event, click here. For more information about Summit Club, click here.