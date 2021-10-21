Shops at Highland Village welcomes four new tenants

Three new stores are now open in the Shops at Highland Village, with a fourth pop-up shop coming soon.

“We are thrilled to welcome four new tenants to The Shops at Highland Village as we gear up for an exciting fall and holiday season,” said Ravi Wadhwa, General Manager at The Avenue Peachtree City. “The addition of two unique fashion boutiques, a gift shop featuring the work of local handcrafters and a tasty pop-up candy shop ensure shoppers find the best gifts for their loved ones this holiday season.”

La Myrrah, a specialty lingerie boutique offering high-0end lingerie inspired by Latin American designs, is now open next to Sunglass Hut.

After opening a successful pop-up shop, a permanent Kendra Scott location is now open across from White House Black Market. The leading fashion accessories brand is best known for its kaleidoscope of fashion jewelry accessories as well as the customizable Color Bar experience.

Hidden Gems Boutique & Gifts offers unique products handcrafted by Highland Village community members. Located next to Nestle Toll House Cafe, the shop has a variety of apparel, jewelry, bath & body products, home décor and more.

A See’s Candies pop-up shop will be open from Nov. 9 to Dec. 31 between Woodhouse Day Spa and Victoria’s Secret. The shop will sell premium handmade chocolate and candy treats made from fresh ingredients.