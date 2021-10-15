High School Football Scoreboard

Argyle 77, Carrollton Ranchview 7

The Eagles cruised on Thursday night, soundly defeating Ranchview.

Argyle scored on the first play of the game when Jett Copeland hit Riley Page on a 43-yard touchdown pass.

Jaamael Felton returned a fumble 3 yards on the next play to make it 14-0 Argyle, and the Eagles added another touchdown two minutes later on a 1-yard run from Peyton Shoemake.

Will Hodson made it 28-0 Argyle on a 56-yard pass to Page, and Landon Farris broke a 44-yard run to make it 35-0 at the end of the first quarter in favor of the Eagles.

Knox Scoggins scored on a 1-yard run just under two minutes into the second quarter, and Shoemake scored again, this time on a 39-yard run to make it 49-0 Argyle.

The Argyle defense then scored when Tate Thompson returned an interception 30-yards for a touchdown, before Ranchview finally got on the board to make it 56-7.

The Eagles answered with a pass from Alex Moeller to Wayne Pritts for 60 yards and the score was 63-7 at halftime.

In the third, Eli McCall scored on a 19-yard run to make it 70-7 Argyle, and Moeller threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Alex Mann to close things out.

Argyle (6-1, 2-1) will host Terrell at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22.

