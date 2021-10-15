Bartonville Town Update — October 2021

Greetings from Bartonville!

Have you felt the difference? Fall is here and I am sure we all are enjoying the transition to a cooler season.

In sadness, we mourn the loss of a great icon of our community, Ronnie Brown, a fourth generation of the Brown family that resided in our great town. Ronnie helped incorporate the present town of Bartonville in 1973 and served on the first Town Council until 1976. Over the years, Ronnie has served our community in many capacities and, once upon a time, could be seen on his tractor grading our roads. Ronnie always wore a smile, enjoyed telling jokes, and loved sharing stories about the earlier years of Bartonville. He will be greatly missed.

This month the Bartonville Police Department will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Drug Take-Back Day. This day aims to provide a secure means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications. The event will be held Saturday, October 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bartonville Town Hall parking lot, 1941 E. Jeter Road. If you are unable to participate on this day but would like to dispose of prescribed medications, we have a permanent drug disposal bin inside Town Hall that can be accessed anytime during operating hours.

We approved the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget at the September Town Council meeting, you can view it on our Town website, www.townofbartonville.com. This budget continues to promote the Town’s objective of prudent fiscal administration without sacrificing the municipal services that greatly benefit Bartonville residents. This new budget includes an additional full-time Bartonville police officer. We also approved lowering the property tax rate by 10 percent to $0.173646 per $100 valuation. We are proud to continue to provide one of the lowest property tax rates in North Texas.

Lastly, a friendly reminder that Daylight Savings Time ends on November 7, don’t forget to set your clocks and check your smoke detectors. With the fall festivities gearing up, please be mindful of children and any trick-or-treaters in your neighborhoods. Wishing everyone a cooler, fun and safe October.