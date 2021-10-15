Just the Facts by Mayor Ron Robertson — October 2021

Last month the Town Council passed the budget for the next fiscal year. We are accomplishing a lot while being conservative. I asked Donna Welsh, the town administrator to prepare the proposed budget with a two-cent tax reduction. The budget was reviewed by the council and approved including the two-cent tax reduction for the residents. The new tax rate is .277505 cents per $100 of valuation.

This year we have already permitted new homes in the amount of $468,793 in this fiscal year. We expect this trend to carry into the new fiscal year. We will be using $100,000 out of the Crime Control Tax funds to offset the cost of police protection from Denton County. We are increasing our town reserve funds to $570,900.

Over the past several years Copper Canyon residents have been very patient with our road projects. In the next fiscal year, the only road work scheduled is crack sealing and slurry seal on two roads.

As a reminder, trash, bulk and recycle pickup is now offered every Tuesday. A complete list of acceptable items is posted on the town website.

Many of you have signed up for meeting notifications through our town website. By signing up with your email, you can also receive emergency alerts. Due to the growth in our area, we feel it is important to keep our residents informed with what is happening in Copper Canyon as well as surrounding areas.

Copper Canyon is now live streaming (broadcasting the video over the internet) Town Council and Planning and Zoning Commission meetings. Residents can watch the meeting ‘live’ or access the recorded meeting in two ways. One way to access the meeting is to go directly to YouTube using the following steps: On your computer, laptop, or cell phone, go to ‘youtube.com’; In the YouTube search bar type in ‘Town of Copper Canyon’; From the choices given, click on ‘Town of Copper Canyon (Texas)’.

The other way to access the meeting is to go to the Town’s website using the following steps: On your computer or laptop, go to the Town of Copper Canyon’s website (www.coppercanyon-tx.org); On the front page of the website under the red ‘News’ tab, click on ‘Link to Access Live Meeting.’ Please note, if using a cell phone, after accessing the Town’s website, scroll down to ‘News’ and click on it, and then click on ‘Link to Access Live Meeting.’ This will take you to the Town’s YouTube page.

If you have any issues or questions accessing the live stream meetings, contact Town Secretary Sheila Morales at 940-241-2677.