Tedder and Owen perform Friday in Flower Mound

Matt Tedder and Garrett Owen will perform at the Lakeside Music Series in south Flower Mound on Friday, October 15, at 7:30 pm.

Expect “hypnotic” vocal and guitar work on tunes ranging from jazz and blues to folk and rock.

On Season 10 of NBC’s “The Voice” in 2016, Tedder’s rendition of the Muddy Waters’ classic “Hoochie Coochie Man” prompted judge Pharrell Williams to proclaim, “You just come from a completely different era.”

A guitar prodigy at the age of 10, Tedder has been called an old soul whose music echoes artists like Jackson Browne, Tom Waits, and Tom Petty.

His 2016 album, “California Mercy Me,” draws on influences from The Rolling Stones, Ray Charles and Chris Whitley — a mixture of classic rock, soulful blues and modern folk.

A son of missionaries who spent stretches of his life in Tanzania, Kenya, and Ecuador, Garrett Owen plays “an agile, intricate, accomplished guitar,” according to the Dallas Observer, and “sings honey-dipped melodies about devastating turns of events. His pain soothes listeners, his performances leave audiences paralyzed.”

“I’ve taken all the things I’ve learned in jazz,” explained Owen, “and applied them to a folky thing.” He calls his sound “outlaw folk.”

The Lakeside Music Series is held every Friday at 7:30 p.m. at The Shops At Lakeside, 2300 Lakeside Parkway, Flower Mound.