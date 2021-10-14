Argyle offensive lineman has heart for kids

Nick Rubien believes in giving back.

The Argyle High School offensive lineman had not only helped lead his team to a state championship in 2020 and a No. 1 state ranking among 4A DI programs this year, but also volunteers his time to a couple of good causes.

“For the past few weeks, I have been going to the elementary school and hanging out with a first grade class, just reading books to them and playing games,” Rubien said. “It’s just something fun for the elementary school students and a way to give back to the community.”

Rubien, 17, said that the opportunity presented itself through the Argyle football program.

“It is part of a program at Argyle called Senior Buddies,” Rubien said. “It’s when senior football players adopt a classroom and do activities with the students once a week. We even exchange gifts once in a while like t-shirts and candy. I got into it just by saying yes when my coaches went around the locker room and asked if anyone wanted to participate.”

Rubien, who has offers from a few different college programs, was a first team all-district selection in 2020 and said he is still not certain where he will play in college.

“My recruitment is still open for a few more months,” Rubien said. “I’m deciding where I go by early 2022, but right now I really don’t know– I just want to keep all my options open.”

Rubien is also in the Young Men’s Service League (a mother-son volunteering group) and was formerly a member of Circle of Friends, a group that encourages friendships between special needs students and the rest of the school.

The Argyle senior said he hopes that when he goes off to college, his community is left with a good impression of him.

“I would like to be remembered as a guy that you wanted to be around and someone who accomplished a lot,” Rubien said. “Our team still has the same goals as last year, and I also want my class to be the first to win two state championships at Argyle.”

Rubien’s Favorites

Favorite Athlete: Barry Sanders

Favorite Sports Team: Chicago Bears

Favorite Food: Chocolate chip cookies

Favorite Movie: “Forrest Gump”

Favorite TV show: “SpongeBob SquarePants”

Last Book Read: “Naked economics”

Favorite Musician: Right now, Tyler Childers but it’ll probably be someone new next week