Travel with Terri — Autumn at the Dallas Arboretum

As the Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond states, “This this the best pumpkin patch to visit with family this fall.” And I could not agree more!

As far as North Texans are concerned…autumn begins as soon as the Dallas Arboretum kicks off its beloved seasonal event. This colorful fall festival, known as “Autumn at the Arboretum,” is a feast for the eyes and they are celebrating their 16th consecutive year.Expect cooking classes, horticulture demos, petting zoos, trick or tricking and of course, the iconic Pumpkin Village!

This year’s theme is “Bugtopia” and we saw countless photo-worthy displays like towering insect topiaries, a bug-themed maze and an 18-foot long dragonfly, all created from plants.

There is an ‘Insect Encounters’ tent that features live insect demonstrations. On ‘Mommy and Me Mondays and Tiny Tot Tuesdays,’ kids are treated to face painting, a petting zoo, music classes, and a shoppable pumpkin patch. Family Fun Weekend (October 9-10) and Halloweekend (October 30-31) will include similar family-friendly activities.

The six-week Autumn at the Arboretum festival is rounded out with guided walking tours, horticulture demonstrations, harvesting classes, and a plethora of other fun fall-themed activities.

It finally feels like fall, and the gardens are bursting with breathtaking color. Autumn is in the air and it’s the perfect opportunity to frolic in thousands of fall blooming flowers. As always, at Autumn at the Arboretum, you’ll find 150,000 fall-hued flowers like marigolds, chrysanthemums, and more blooming across the Arboretum’s 66 acres.

But the star of the show is the “Pumpkin Village” which is filled with 20-foot tall artistically decorated pumpkin houses; the display incorporates 90,000 pumpkins, gourds, and squash sourced from the town of Floydada…known as the Pumpkin Capital of Texas.

The Pumpkin Village features over 50 varieties of amazing pumpkins, squash and gourds. It took the Arboretum talented horticulture team hundreds of hours over three weeks to turn 90,000 of these pumpkins into their best Pumpkin Village yet. This year, the space is transformed into Bugtopia! The original and creative displays come alive with larger-than-life insect topiaries, fascinatingly bugged-out pumpkin houses, and, of course, a buggy maze for younger visitors.

And if you want more – the Children’s Adventure Garden Trick or Treating is October 29 and October 30 from 6 -9 p.m. Come in costume for Trick or Treat stations, a spooky maze tour, special mad scientist lab, and so much more! This is all on 8 acres overlooking the beautiful White Rock Lake. So go on-line and register soon.

There are so many fun things for adults to do, too at the Arboretum. In ‘A Tasteful Place Garden’ you can sample bites prepared with seasonal produce like figs, rosemary, and sweet potatoes. On Mondays, enjoy complimentary cooking classes with Chef Aaron Hubbard. On Tuesdays, attend demonstrations on everything from flower arranging to vegan baking. ‘Wine Wednesdays’ will feature wine tastings and pairing tips. And the ‘Cool Thursdays Concert Series’ features live music from local bands. You see why I love this place?

Oh…and don’t forget about the beautiful DeGolyer Tearoom inside the DeGolyer Mansion. They have a seasonal menu to enhance your fall visit. Make a reservation to indulge in a three-course, seated tea experience and make a toast to cooler weather!

The Dallas Arboretum has been listed among the top arboretums in the world! It offers the public an array of popular annual events, educational programs for both children and adults. The 66 acre garden is located on the shores of beautiful White Rock Lake.

TwT Fun Facts:

*The gardens opened to the public for the first time in 1984.

* The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Society have over 34,000 members.

* The Arboretum is consistently ranked as one of the top attractions in Dallas by TripAdvisor.

* It attracts almost a million visitors annually from all 50 states and countless international countries.