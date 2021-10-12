Local COVID-19 cases starting to decline

As active COVID-19 cases in Denton County are beginning to trend downward again, local health officials are urging residents to “not let up” on the recommended health and safety precautions.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the county had fallen to well below 2,000 in early July before surging to pandemic highs this fall. It peaked about a week-and-a-half ago with 16,346 and plateaued around 16,000 for most of last week. Monday’s case report was down to 15,478, and Denton County Public Health Director Dr. Matt Richardson said Tuesday that people still need to get vaccinated and wear masks to keep the numbers coming down.

“It’s not time to let up on the vaccine availability or access,” Richardson said during Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting. “It’s not time to resume our life as we new in 2019, but we’re working on it. If we can work together, we’re going to get there … but its going to take some compliance.”

Like almost every other county in the country, Denton County is at high transmission risk, and the threat is real. DCPH reported two more COVID-19 deaths last week — a Highland Village man in his 50s and a Pilot Point woman over 80 — to bring the countywide COVID-19 death toll to 697.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all unvaccinated community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or are awaiting COVID-19 test results

If you are 12 years old or over, get your COVID-19 vaccine

If you are fully vaccinated, CDC recommends mask use in public indoor spaces.

If you are severely immunocompromised, consider an additional dose of mRNA vaccine after your initial two doses.

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.

For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.