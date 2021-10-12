North Point Cafe celebrating new management

North Point Cafe in Denton will celebrate its new management with a party for the community from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the restaurant.

North Point, known for its menu of breakfast and lunch favorites, was purchased Sept. 13 by longtime restaurateur Ali Kohandani of Corinth, also the longtime owner of the DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks franchise in Denton. The restaurant is located at 2000 West University Drive. The party will include music performed by Guitar Guy (aka Giampiero Scuderi) of Denton and balloon artist The Balloon Guy (aka Steve Hurst) of Fort Worth and associated with Arlington-based Merry Heart Entertainment.

“I’ve made some small changes to the menu already and added staff,” Kohandani said. “We want the public to come in and see the restaurant and share thoughts on what they would like to see North Point Cafe become in the next few months because we want to be the place families and friends gather.”

North Point will offer free coffee during the party. The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. The restaurant seats nearly 300 people comfortably and includes a 100-seat community room available for meetings and private parties and a large patio. The new owner plans to expand North Point’s hours at some point in 2022. North Point has 20 employees and is seeking more.