GOOD’s Thoughts — October 2021

Greetings! Short introduction … Gary Good here … retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel, Strategic Planner, Pilot (Blackhawk helicopters & now at Envoy (American Eagle) on the Embraer 145 regional jet).

Oh! And owner of the PostNet stores in Northlake & Flower Mound.

For the past 15 years of my military career, at the Pentagon, Afghanistan, and Korea, I was a problem solver. I helped think through some major challenges we faced around the world.

So what? So… A friend owns a PostNet near Joliet, IL, and she is known as a problem solver inside her business and in her community.

I purchased PostNet Flower Mound and built PostNet Northlake for the opportunity to do the same … to become part of the community, a problem solver, in business and in life. By the time you read this, my wife and I will have become residents of Northlake.

The point is … I love to help others … and I have a team that does the same.

We are so encouraged of late to see you come into our doors looking to stretch-out after so many months hemmed in. As we enter this season of cooling temperatures, family gatherings, football games, and holidays, we want to help you think about creative ways to share all you are doing and all you will do with family and friends. We can help you design and print your banners, posters, newsletters, holiday cards, and more!

BTW – We love dogs … and they look adorable on big canvas prints!

We look forward to being your one stop shop for all your printing and shipping needs this holiday season and beyond.

Nice to meet all y’all and see you in the next issue.

Stop on by the stores, visit postnet.com/tx243 or postnet.com/tx171, or call 972-544-1230.

(Sponsored Content)