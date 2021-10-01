Free concert pays it forward

By Clairissa Cooper

The ultimate pay-it-forward experience is coming to Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church in Flower Mound.

The Rejoice Community Choir Concert is a unique musical experience designed to uplift and entertain. The concert is free to the community, but donations are encouraged to support Christian Community Action (CCA) of Lewisville.

After a hiatus in 2020, the popular interfaith concert experience is back for its 14th performance. The Trietsch Choir, Westside Baptist Church, the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints will come together to present an upbeat choral concert teeming with musical variety.

“It’s not common for churches of different congregations to join forces like this, to collaborate, and perform varying types of worship music,” said Dr. Joni Jensen, choir director for the Church of Jesus Christ.

Everything from traditional classical choral, to contemporary Christian and gospel music, will be represented.

“You’re definitely not going to be bored. This is a chance to listen to beautiful things, clap, stand up, and even wave your hands if the music moves you,” said Jensen, Director of Choral Activities and Associate Professor of Voice at Texas Woman’s University.

Dr. Patrick Bradley, the Minister of Worship & Creative Arts at Westside Baptist, is one of three directors leading the choir. Each director provided suggestions for which music to perform when planning the concert.

One song in the presentation is “Come, Come, Ye Saints”, a song written in 1846 by a member of the Church of Jesus Christ when the Church was facing persecution and had to leave their homes in Illinois. Proving that music transcends all differences, including beliefs and religion, it was Dr. Bradley with Westside Baptist that suggested the song be part of the performance because he felt the lyrics were meaningful.

The Westside Baptist gospel band will take part as well as the Trietsch orchestra. Rev. Karen Chraska, Associate Pastor of Worship Arts, leads the Trietsch choir and has coordinated the Rejoice Concert since it began.

“The majority of people participating are not being paid and we hope that by donating our time and efforts to uplift, we can do the same thing for our community by supporting CCA, which has been an exemplar of service for a long time,” said Jensen.

The Rejoice Community Choir Concert takes place Sunday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m., at Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church, 6101 Morriss Rd, Flower Mound.