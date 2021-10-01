Teen ‘phenom’ Remy Reilly performing at Lakeside

Remy Reilly, a 17-year-old “musical phenom” from North Texas, is performing Friday night in Lakeside DFW as part of the Lakeside Music Series.

Remy recorded her first EP at 14, tackling topics like bullying and self-love, according to a Lakeside news release. She is inspired by artists like Norah Jones, The Cure and ZZ Ward, and she performs an indie-pop repertoire featuring tunes by Fleetwood Mac, Michael Jackson and Amy Winehouse.

“Remy’s songs are really next level,” said Josh Fleming, frontman of the alt-country band, The Vandoliers. “She is going to do great things.”

Remy can play guitar, piano and drums. She has played some of the area’s most iconic stages, including the Kessler Theater in Oak Cliff. She takes the stage in the plaza of The Shops at Lakeside in south Flower Mound at 7:30 p.m. Friday.