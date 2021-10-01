Foodie Friday: Mad For Chicken

Flower Mound residents have been anxiously awaiting the opening of Mad For Chicken for months and showed up to support their Grand Opening a few weeks ago with huge numbers! So, what is it about this new restaurant that has everyone so excited? If we had to guess, it’s their reputation of their double-fried Korean-inspired chicken wings. That double-fry method creates a perfectly crunchy exterior with an extremely tender and flavorful interior. Combine it with any of their signature sauces and that’s a winning combination in our book!

Mad For Chicken Flower Mound’s owner is Edward Tan, a Flower Mound resident, who felt like his hometown Flower Mound would be the perfect location to open up Mad For Chicken. And with the support he’s received so far, we’d say that was a great choice.

As we mentioned, Mad For Chicken’s menu sources inspiration from Korean cuisine so you’ll find dishes infused with Korean flavors including kimchi and bulgogi. And as someone who spent some time living in Korea while I was serving in the Army, I love getting to enjoy a little taste here close to home.

On their Starters portion of the menu, we highly recommend the Kimchi Fries or the Bulgogi Mac & Cheese. Mad For Chicken’s kimchi is a little sweeter than typical kimchi to make it a little more “user-friendly” and the fries have a great kick to them! And if you get the Mac & Cheese, we definitely recommend topping it with their bulgogi beef full of amazing flavor and perfectly tender.

If you’re looking for a healthy option, we’d definitely recommend the Avocado Salad. In true Mad For Chicken form, they infuse it with their own style by drizzling sesame oil on top. It’s so light and delicious. Definitely a favorite of ours.

Before we get to the main star of the show, the fried chicken, there are a few other entrees worth checking out at Mad For Chicken including the Kimchi Fried Rice topped with a perfectly-cooked egg; the Bulgogi Cheese Sandwich; and the Scallion Chicken which are boneless chicken tenders covered in their signature sauce and served in Texas-sized portions.

Last but not least… those double-fried chicken wings with the crispy-fried exterior and the tender interior. You can choose any of their signature sauces to smother the wings with and from what we tried, they’re all delicious! And what you’re looking for when you bite into one of these wings is that loud crunching sound. That’s how you know it’s perfectly cooked.

In addition to incredible food, Mad For Chicken also has a great bar stocked with 16 beers on tap and a fantastic collection of Soju, which is Korea’s signature, clear, slightly-distilled spirit. Mad For Chicken also has a couple of signature cocktails including their CLEAR Old-Fashioned.

We can’t wait for you to come try out Mad For Chicken and see all they have to offer. When we walked in, we were pleasantly surprised by the variety on the menu and the overall vibe. It’s the perfect place to bring your family, bring your coworkers, or come to on a double-date with some friends.

*Mad For Chicken Flower Mound is located at 1050 Flower Mound Rd #280, Flower Mound, TX 75028.