Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Top 3 senior living misconceptions

If you have ever researched senior living options you know it can be overwhelming and confusing! There are many misconceptions about senior living, but these are the THREE I hear the most often.

“I am looking for a nursing home.”

Many people think nursing homes are the only game in town… they were back in the 70’s, but senior living has changed dramatically since then. Typically, a family will tell me they want a nursing home, but upon further questioning I discover that they’re looking for a place where mom can receive three meals a day and meet people her age to socialize with. That is independent living!

“Medicare pays for senior living.”

NOPE. I always feel terrible breaking the news to seniors who are absolutely sure Medicare will pay for their senior living community. Medicare is your health insurance, it covers doctor visits, hospitalizations, short-term rehab, and more…BUT it does not pay for senior housing.

“I can’t move to senior living because I can’t take my pet.”

Let’s put this misconception to rest once and for all. Most senior apartments, independent living and assisted living communities will allow you to bring your dog, cat or bird with you. Typically they have size and breed restrictions. Some assisted living communities will even provide the care for your pet if you are no longer able to do it (there is an extra fee for this service).

Lori Williams is the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services, LLC and the host of the podcast, Aging in Style with Lori Williams. For help with senior housing and services, contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

(Sponsored Content)