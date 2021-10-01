Run Lantana 5K raises over $9k for #RunForDylan

The Run Lantana 5K returned last week with a surge of support and raising more than $9,000 for a new Denton County nonprofit with a strong local tie.

The annual race was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and runners and organizers alike were happy that they were able to have the race this year.

“A lot of runners are here every year and they said they were so excited after having missed it last year,” said Lantana Community Lifestyle Director Ashtin Slovak. “It’s probably the most enjoyable of our events because we get to donate to local charities. It’s more impactful.”

The race always chooses a Denton County nonprofit to support, and the newly-established Run For Dylan Foundation was an easy choice. Dylan Dorrell, a senior at Guyer High School and cross country team member, collapsed after a workout at South Lakes Park on Aug. 13, 2020. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital due to an undiagnosed heart condition.

Dylan’s parents, Gus and Lisa Dorrell, recently established the #runforDylan Foundation, which focuses on providing heart screenings and CPR training to athletes and promoting Cardiac Arrest Awareness through scholarships and community outreach education.

A large group of Guyer cross country runners ran in the Run Lantana 5K on Saturday, and four of them made up the top four finishers: Brave Mays, Caleb Kaufman, Brandon Rosengren and Ian Willis.

“It was really cool to see them interacting with sponsors and Dylan’s parents,” Slovak said. “They were excited to represent their team and support Dylan’s family.”

The first #runforDylan 5K will take place in Lantana on Nov. 6. Click here for more information.