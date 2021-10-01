Police searching for white Corolla that hit woman in wheelchair and fled

The Denton Police Department is on the lookout for a white Toyota Corolla that was involved in a hit-and-run with a woman in a wheelchair last week.

Police were called just after 7:45 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of Brinker Road and Quail Creek Drive in southeast Denton, where a woman crossing Brinker Road in a wheelchair. She was struck by a white Toyota sedan and the driver fled the scene instead of stopping and rendering aid, according to a Denton police news release. Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Pieces of the suspect vehicle were located by investigators, who are working to identify the specific vehicle and driver involved, according to the news release. Investigators have narrowed down the suspect vehicle to a white 2014-19 Toyota Corolla that is missing a black piece from the right side of its front bumper.

Denton PD is requesting that any repair shops that service a vehicle matching the make, model color and damage descriptions contact Lead Traffic Investigator Ryan Rigdon at 940-349-7941. Police are also asking the public to report a white Toyota Corolla with new damage to the right front bumper, or any other information, to the same phone number.

“Lastly, if you are the driver from this crash are reading this, Denton PD urges you to do the right thing and turn yourself in,” the news release said.