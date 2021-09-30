Fitness trainer from Flower Mound charged with invasive recording

A fitness trainer from Flower Mound — whose website says he is the official trainer for the Miss Dallas and Miss Dallas Teen pageants — was arrested Wednesday and charged with invasive visual recording.

John Benton, 41, of Flower Mound, was booked into Denton County Jail on a warrant for invasive visual recording in a bathroom or dressing room, jail records show. The listed offense date is Aug. 21, 2020.

He posted the $20,000 bail the same day.

Benton’s official “John Benton Model Fitness” Instagram account, which has more than 80,000 followers, posted the following statement Thursday afternoon: “Our clients, their respect and their safety are of the utmost importance to us at JB Model Fitness. We exist to serve them and that will always remain our top priority. With that, given the recent allegations and this ongoing legal matter, the founder is stepping away from the business effectively immediately. We take this matter very seriously, and we are immediately pausing all classes and consultations until we determine how to best continue to serve our clients. Should clients want to take advantage of the online pre-recorded workout videos, they can still do so. We are evaluating all parts of the business, operations and the brand to determine what changes we will make going forward, but know that our sole commitment is to our clients and supporting them however best we can during this unfolding situation.”

The company’s website says he works with top modeling agencies and pageants around the world, including Miss Dallas and Miss Dallas Teen pageants. The case originated with the Flower Mound Police Department, but FMPD referred it to the Denton County District Attorney’s Office, who investigated the offense and obtained the arrest warrant, according to a FMPD spokesman.

A DA spokesperson could not be immediately reached Thursday.

