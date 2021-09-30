High School Football Scoreboard

Marcus 33, Plano 14
The Marauders got off to a slow start on Thursday night, but rallied to earn their first district win and improve to 3-2 on the season.
Plano took a 14-point lead in the first quarter.
Late in the second, Jaxxon Warren connected with Connor Vaughn on a 35-yard pass to make it 14-6 at the half.
Midway through the third quarter, Marcus drove 50-yards and scored on a 7-yard run from Emmerick Dopona to make it 14-13 Wildcats.
The Marauders took their first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter, when Warren hit Isaac Khattab on a 9-yard touchdown pass to make it 19-14 Marcus.
With 3:12 remaining in game, Gabe Espinoza put the game out of reach on a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Marauders a 12-point lead.
With 28 seconds left in the game, Cole Welliver hit Ashton Cozart on a 33-yard touchdown pass to finish out the evening.
Defensively, Chance Sautter intercepted two passes for Marcus.
Marcus (3-2, 1-1) will host Coppell at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8.
That’s a wrap! 33 unanswered points and @MarcusFootball wins, 33-14.
Until next week: “Family on Three!”#STCDA #ELITE #UNCOMMON #ProtectTheM #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/gw9A2d0Zgi
— Marcus Football (@MarcusFootball) October 1, 2021
Check back on Friday night for more local scores.