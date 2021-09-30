Thursday, September 30, 2021
Clean Eatz opens in Flower Mound

By Mark Smith
Photos courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

A new healthy food restaurant is now open in Flower Mound.

Clean Eatz is now serving up bowls, burgers, wraps, flatbreads, smoothies and more at 2201 Long Prairie Road, Suite 101, next to Walmart Neighborhood Market. Online ordering is available. Beginning Oct. 14, the new eatery will begin offering its fresh meal plans, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. Click here for more information.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

