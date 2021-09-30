Clean Eatz opens in Flower Mound

A new healthy food restaurant is now open in Flower Mound.

Clean Eatz is now serving up bowls, burgers, wraps, flatbreads, smoothies and more at 2201 Long Prairie Road, Suite 101, next to Walmart Neighborhood Market. Online ordering is available. Beginning Oct. 14, the new eatery will begin offering its fresh meal plans, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. Click here for more information.