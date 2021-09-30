Denton man confessed to killing roommate, police say

The Denton Police Department has arrested a man they say confessed to fatally shooting his roommate on Sunday.

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, police responded to several reports of gunshots at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of North Ruddell Street. They found one victim, 22-year-old Isaiah Harpe, who was pronounced dead at the scene after Denton Fire Department paramedics attempted life-saving measures. Police said on Monday that the suspect had not been identified and was at large.

Late Wednesday evening, investigators arrested Harpe’s roommate, 38-year-old Tony Mason, in Fort Worth on an outstanding Denton PD warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a Denton PD news release. Mason had a firearm in his possession when he was arrested and he was taken to the City of Denton Jail, where investigators interviewed him. Mason confessed to police that after an argument with Harpe, he shot him multiple times with the gun he had on him when he was arrested. He was charged with murder and remains in jail.