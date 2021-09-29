Market by Macy’s sets Flower Mound opening date

Market by Macy’s, a smaller format retail store, will open next month in Flower Mound, the company announced this week.

Macy’s’ third “off-mall” store format will be unveiled Oct. 29 at the Highlands of Flower Mound shopping center. It’ll be in the old Stein Mart location, 6101 Long Prairie Road, and be about 20,000 square feet in size, according to a company news release. It’ll offer “an even more curated assortment of Macy’s branded fashion, within an easy-to-shop and open environment.”

“We are thrilled to continue to expand our new store format in the Dallas – Fort Worth community, giving customers access to a unique shopping experience,” said Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer of Macy’s. “Market by Macy’s will focus on discovery and convenience for our customers, while offering curated Macy’s merchandise with a local flair.”

The first Market by Macy’s location opened in Southlake in February 2020, but that location is currently undergoing renovations and will reopen the same day as the Flower Mound opening. The other Market by Macy’s is located in Fort Worth.

The merchandise assortment is an edit of brands and items available at full-line Macy’s stores, as well as an expanded selection for beauty, which includes luxury fragrances, prestige skincare and trend makeup. The store also highlights Macy’s private brands and Macy’s newest private brands, according to the news release. The Market by Macy’s shopper looking for convenience and newness can shop the “Trend Pavilion,” which highlights a constant flow of fashionable trends, must-haves, and latest merchandise throughout the season. The store features an elevated open environment where all merchandise is easily accessible on the floor in an efficient full-service shopping environment.

Similar to full-line Macy’s stores, Market by Macy’s offers customers many easy ways to shop, however they choose to shop, including contactless curbside pick-up, buy online-pick-up in store, buy online-ship to store, and same-day delivery with DoorDash. Customers can also pay their bill or pick-up orders from the “At Your Service” desk inside the store, a dedicated location for seamless online pick-ups and returns.