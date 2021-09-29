North Point Cafe under new ownership

North Point Cafe in Denton recently changed hands between owners from southern Denton County.

Ali Kohandani of Corinth, longtime owner of the DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks franchise in Denton, bought North Point from Lugo Begaj of Argyle on Sept. 13 and recently became its manager. Begaj wants to pursue other interests and focus on his real estate holdings.

Kohandani plans to keep North Point’s hours — 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekends — the same until at least the end of the year. If business goes well, he hopes to expand both the menu and the restaurant’s hours at some point in 2022, according to a restaurant news release. He also hopes to make more use of the restaurant’s large front patio by possibly hosting entertainers.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“I searched for a building to own for a long time,” Kohandani said. “This one has a location I like and space.”

North Point is in a 6,400-square-foot building at 2000 West University Drive with the capacity for 299 diners, including up to 100 in the community room. Kohandani will market the community room as an ideal setting for business meetings, club events, birthday parties, baby showers and rehearsal dinners.

“The room is large, but few people know it exists,” Kohandani said. “I hope it proves to be popular during the holiday season. There aren’t enough community rooms in Denton County.”

Kohandani offered jobs to all of North Point’s staff and plans to hire more soon. His wife, Elnaz Babazadeh, will take over day-to-day operations at DoubleDave’s.

“North Point will continue to be a place where families enjoy great food and conversations, couples spend time together and friends catch up while eating omelets,” Kohandani said. “Denton is a vibrant community. North Point wants to be part of what makes the city so special.”