Singer from Flower Mound competing on new show ‘Alter Ego’

A young woman with Flower Mound ties is appearing in a new singing competition show on FOX called “Alter Ego.”

“Alter Ego” is similar to other singing shows, with a host introducing contestants to celebrity judges and the judges and audience voting to advance some contestants to the next round. But this show gives each of the 20 contestants their own custom virtual avatar, and in using the latest motion capture technology, they perform backstage as their avatar performs on stage in front of the judges and audience.

Kaylee Franzen, 20, grew up in North Texas, including Flower Mound, where she attended Flower Mound High School. After high school, she moved to Nashville to pursue a career in music. Franzen is a singer/songwriter with indie, pop and ’70s influences, including Adele, Kacey Musgraves and Fleetwood Mac. She’s auditioned for other singing shows, but she’s glad to she made it onto “Alter Ego” because it’s “really cool and different.”

“‘Alter Ego’ is a chance for artists to be able to perform and not have anything hold them back,” Franzen said. “It’s a way to perform without the pressure of being in person and on stage with people staring at me. It’s a vessel to push me through to be able to do that on my own and perform to my fullest extent.”

The entire show was shot in Los Angeles in less than a month this summer with judges Alanis Morissette, Nick Lackey, Grimes and will.i.am. The show premiered last week, and Franzen advanced to the next round.

“After filming everything, I had a newfound confidence in myself that I can really pursue music as a career,” Franzen said.

Auditions will continue this week and next week, and the show airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. CT, and is available on FOX’s website and apps and on Hulu.