County to spray for mosquitoes in Lantana

Denton County Public Health will conduct truck-based ground spraying in Lantana after a mosquito trap tested positive for West Nile Virus.

DCPH said in a news release that the spraying schedule is 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday night, Thursday night and Friday night in the southeast corner of Lantana, near FM 407 and Copper Canyon Road.

DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize risk of contracting WNV:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters.

Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA-registered repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

For more information, go to DentonCounty.gov/WNV.