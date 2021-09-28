Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Man hospitalized after vehicle falls from overpass in Northlake

By Mark Smith
Stock photo courtesy of the town of Northlake

A 21-year-old Fort Worth man was hospitalized Monday night after he lost control of his Tesla on I-35W and fell to Hwy 114 below, according to a news release from the Northlake Police Department.

Police were called to the major highway interchange about 6:45 p.m. Monday, where witnesses reported that a white 2020 Tesla was driving at a high rate of speed north on I-35W, changing lanes rapidly before losing control. The vehicle went onto the grassy median before dropping to Hwy 114 below, according to police.

No other vehicles were struck. The driver was extricated and taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, and his condition remains unknown Tuesday morning.

Hwy 114 eastbound from I-35W was shut down until 10 p.m.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

