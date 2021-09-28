Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Chicken N Pickle coming to Grapevine next year

By Mark Smith
Chicken N Pickle San Antonio (photo courtesy of the city of Grapevine).

A unique indoor/outdoor entertainment complex is coming to Grapevine late next year, the city announced last week.

Chicken N Pickle opened its first location in 2017 in Kansas City and quickly became a wildly popular destination for food and fun, according to a city news release. The Grapevine location will have a casual, chef-driven restaurant with bars, pavilions, multiple dining areas (including rooftop), indoor and outdoor pickleball courts and a variety of yard games, including shuffleboard and Bocce ball courts.

The restaurant uses responsibly raised, antibiotic- and hormone-free chicken, according to the city, and it serves wood-fired chicken dishes available in four different seasonings along with pork and beef sandwiches, salads and protein bowls, hand-cut fries, tots and more. Partnerships with local farmers and breweries ensure that regional favorites appear daily on the menu.

Chicken N Pickle’s eighth location will be adjacent to Delaney Vineyards, a historic Grapevine winery.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

