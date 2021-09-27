Monday, September 27, 2021
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Man, 22, murdered in his apartment in Denton

By Mark Smith
0
307
Photo courtesy of the Denton Police Department

Denton police are investigating the homicide of a 22-year-old man who died of gunshot wounds in his own apartment Sunday night.

As of Monday afternoon, the suspect has not been identified and is still at large, according to a Denton Police Department news release.

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, police responded to several reports of gunshots at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of North Ruddell Street. The found one victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene after Denton Fire Department paramedics attempted life-saving measures.

The victim was identified as Isaiah Harpe by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.

Investigators are speaking to witnesses and encourage anyone with information to contact Det. Gay at 940-349-7793.

Previous articleFurst Ranch owner seeks rezoning
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.