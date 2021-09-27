Man, 22, murdered in his apartment in Denton

Denton police are investigating the homicide of a 22-year-old man who died of gunshot wounds in his own apartment Sunday night.

As of Monday afternoon, the suspect has not been identified and is still at large, according to a Denton Police Department news release.

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, police responded to several reports of gunshots at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of North Ruddell Street. The found one victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene after Denton Fire Department paramedics attempted life-saving measures.

The victim was identified as Isaiah Harpe by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.

Investigators are speaking to witnesses and encourage anyone with information to contact Det. Gay at 940-349-7793.