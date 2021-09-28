Northwest ISD superintendent to retire

Northwest ISD announced Tuesday that its superintendent, Dr. Ryder Warren, will retire at the end of the school year.

Warren submitted his retirement notice, effective June 30, 2022, to school board members at their meeting Monday night, according to a district news release.

“There is no way to express enough thanks to you for giving my family and me the opportunity to serve the children, the staff and the families of NISD,” Warren wrote in his retirement letter.

The board will soon begin a search for Warren’s replacement.

Since Warren arrived at Northwest ISD in 2016, the district has focused on key academic areas such as literacy as well as college, career, military and life readiness, according to the district news release. Northwest ISD has continued to expand, with successful bond packages passed thanks to community support in 2017 and 2020. The district has added about 1-2,000 students a year during his tenure as superintendent.

Warren came to Northwest ISD after serving as superintendent of Midland ISD, Marble Falls ISD, Crane ISD and Thorndale ISD. He was previously a teacher, coach and principal before advancing into district administration ranks.

Regarding the search for a new superintendent, the board has set a tentative timeline for selecting a search firm at an upcoming board meeting, interviewing applicants in the second semester and naming a lone finalist in the spring. Northwest ISD will post details of the superintendent search as decisions are made. A superintendent search section of the district website will be created when more information is released by trustees about their process.