Flower Mound to change traffic pattern near Marcus High School

The town of Flower Mound announced Monday that it will change the traffic pattern at the intersection of Morriss Road and Dixon Lane/Valley Ridge Boulevard, next to Marcus High School.

Beginning Oct. 4, the existing left-thru lane on Dixon Lane will be removed and replaced with a thru only lane, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Eastbound Dixon Lane traffic will be reduced to one dedicated left turn lane, two thru lanes and one dedicated right turn lane.

Westbound Valley Ridge Boulevard will also be reconfigured, beginning Monday, to include a dedicated left turn lane, thru lane, and a thru-right lane.

Also, about a mile south of that intersection on Morriss, a traffic switch will be in place this week as part of the separate, ongoing Morriss Road Water Lines Phase II project.

The town announced that beginning Monday, the two regular northbound lanes of Morriss Road will be closed between Buckeye Drive and Eaton Street. Morriss Road northbound traffic will be diverted to the west side of the median, where the two normal southbound lanes will function as two-way traffic. Detours will be setup on adjacent streets as required due to the closure. The contractor anticipates the work to be completed on Friday, weather permitting.