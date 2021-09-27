Highland Village to smoke test sewer lines

Crews will conduct smoke testing of sanitary sewer lines in parts of east Highland Village this week.

The city has contracted with Pipeline Analysis and will begin testing on Wednesday, weather permitting, according to a news release from the city of Highland Village. Residents in the area will receive a door hanger notification on their front door within 48 hours before testing will begin in their area. The testing will be conducted in residential areas west and north of Doubletree Ranch Park.

Crews with Pipeline Analysis will open manholes in the streets and backyard utility easements, according to the city. During the testing, white smoke will exit through vent pipes on the roofs of homes and through sewer line breaks. The smoke should not enter homes unless defective plumbing exists or drain traps are dry. For seldom used drains, residents should pour a gallon of water in the drain to fill the drain trap.

At no time will field crews have to enter businesses or residences, the city said.

Smoke testing is one of the maintenance tools the city uses to prevent inflow/infiltration, which is when stormwater gets into pipes causing increased flows to the wastewater treatment facility, resulting in increased costs to the city. The information gained from the study will be used to repair and improve Highland Village’s wastewater collection system.