Monday, September 27, 2021
Flower Mound council appoints new board, commission members

By Mark Smith
Flower Mound Town Hall
Flower Mound Town Hall, photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The Flower Mound Town Council recently appointed several new members to the town’s various boards, commissions and committees.

These boards, comprised of resident volunteers, advise the town on current issues and assist the Town Council in policy development and administration of services, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

In addition to appointing members to many existing boards, the council also filled the newly-established All Together Flower Mound Commission, which will work to make Flower Mound a more welcoming, engaged and inclusive community.

The new boards and commission members are:

All Together Flower Mound

  • Sheila Coombes
  • Yvette Elliott
  • Doug Graves
  • Ashish Puri
  • Debra Simon
  • Jacquelyn Stanfield

Animal Services Board

  • Susan Borella
  • Robin Perozzi

Board of Adjustment/Oil & Gas Board of Appeals

  • Leonard Chavez
  • Craig Goodhart
  • Gregory Jones

Community Development Corporation

  • Collin Fortier
  • Justin Kestner
  • TK Kumaran
  • Kenneth Walsh

Cultural Arts Commission

  • Colleen Russ

Environmental Conservation Commission

  • Ashish Sharma
  • Karyn Walsh

Parks Board

  • Brittany Bowden
  • Robert Sheets

Planning & Zoning Commission

  • Jason Hobbs
  • Brady Kilpper

School Liaison Committee

  • Laverne Amsterdam
  • Jonathan Hecmann
  • Manu Shahi

SMARTGrowth Commission

  • Kris Wise

Transportation Commission

  • Marie Jackson
  • Charles Jostes
  • Charles Landry
  • Cheryl Moore
  • Bjorn Vandug
  • Louis Viscusi

Veterans Liaison Board

  • Matthew Amidon
  • Christopher Baca
  • Brian Glaser

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

