Flower Mound council appoints new board, commission members

The Flower Mound Town Council recently appointed several new members to the town’s various boards, commissions and committees.

These boards, comprised of resident volunteers, advise the town on current issues and assist the Town Council in policy development and administration of services, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

In addition to appointing members to many existing boards, the council also filled the newly-established All Together Flower Mound Commission, which will work to make Flower Mound a more welcoming, engaged and inclusive community.

The new boards and commission members are:

All Together Flower Mound

Sheila Coombes

Yvette Elliott

Doug Graves

Ashish Puri

Debra Simon

Jacquelyn Stanfield

Animal Services Board

Susan Borella

Robin Perozzi

Board of Adjustment/Oil & Gas Board of Appeals

Leonard Chavez

Craig Goodhart

Gregory Jones

Community Development Corporation

Collin Fortier

Justin Kestner

TK Kumaran

Kenneth Walsh

Cultural Arts Commission

Colleen Russ

Environmental Conservation Commission

Ashish Sharma

Karyn Walsh

Parks Board

Brittany Bowden

Robert Sheets

Planning & Zoning Commission

Jason Hobbs

Brady Kilpper

School Liaison Committee

Laverne Amsterdam

Jonathan Hecmann

Manu Shahi

SMARTGrowth Commission

Kris Wise

Transportation Commission

Marie Jackson

Charles Jostes

Charles Landry

Cheryl Moore

Bjorn Vandug

Louis Viscusi

Veterans Liaison Board

Matthew Amidon

Christopher Baca

Brian Glaser

