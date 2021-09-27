Flower Mound council appoints new board, commission members

The Flower Mound Town Council recently appointed several new members to the town’s various boards, commissions and committees.
These boards, comprised of resident volunteers, advise the town on current issues and assist the Town Council in policy development and administration of services, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.
In addition to appointing members to many existing boards, the council also filled the newly-established All Together Flower Mound Commission, which will work to make Flower Mound a more welcoming, engaged and inclusive community.
The new boards and commission members are:
All Together Flower Mound
- Sheila Coombes
- Yvette Elliott
- Doug Graves
- Ashish Puri
- Debra Simon
- Jacquelyn Stanfield
Animal Services Board
- Susan Borella
- Robin Perozzi
Board of Adjustment/Oil & Gas Board of Appeals
- Leonard Chavez
- Craig Goodhart
- Gregory Jones
Community Development Corporation
- Collin Fortier
- Justin Kestner
- TK Kumaran
- Kenneth Walsh
Cultural Arts Commission
- Colleen Russ
Environmental Conservation Commission
- Ashish Sharma
- Karyn Walsh
Parks Board
- Brittany Bowden
- Robert Sheets
Planning & Zoning Commission
- Jason Hobbs
- Brady Kilpper
School Liaison Committee
- Laverne Amsterdam
- Jonathan Hecmann
- Manu Shahi
SMARTGrowth Commission
- Kris Wise
Transportation Commission
- Marie Jackson
- Charles Jostes
- Charles Landry
- Cheryl Moore
- Bjorn Vandug
- Louis Viscusi
Veterans Liaison Board
- Matthew Amidon
- Christopher Baca
- Brian Glaser
