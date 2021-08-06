Town establishes All Together Flower Mound Commission

This week the Flower Mound Town Council voted to establish the All Together Flower Mound Commission, which will work to make Flower Mound a more welcoming, engaged and inclusive community.

“The purpose of the Commission is to have representatives from the community serve in an advisory role on matters pertaining to characteristic of a welcoming community such as cultural appreciation, newcomer services, social engagement opportunities, and positive relationships with town staff and elected officials,” the town website says.

Commission members will help promote town programs and services, help increase resident engagement and participation, collaborate with local groups and more.

Councilman Adam Schiestel said some language from a previous resolution draft has been removed in an effort to keep the commission from becoming a political forum.

“We have modified this resolution in a way that takes the potential for toxicity out,” Schiestel said during the council meeting. “We put right in there, politics and partisanship have no place in this board. This is a positive board that helps people.”

Four council members voted to establish the commission. Ben Bumgarner was the only one to vote against it.

The town is currently accepting applications for this and other boards and commissions. The deadline to apply is Sept. 6.

