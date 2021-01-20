Town launching new ‘All Together Flower Mound’ initiative

The town of Flower Mound is seeking Flower Mound residents, business owner, and community leaders who would like to be a part of a new initiative called “All Together Flower Mound.”

The initiative will be a series of informal focus groups comprised of people from different backgrounds and cultures, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. During the focus groups, participants will share their life experiences in Flower Mound and listen to others’ experiences, with the purpose of thinking of ideas and finding solutions to make the community better. The town manager, police chief, and two Council members will also be a part of the focus groups to listen and help find workable solutions.

The meetings will take place in-person, with COVID-19 precautions in place. The focus groups will not be televised and no formal notes will be taken so that participants to feel comfortable discussing important and sensitive topics, according to the news release. Each focus group will be limited to 10 attendees each (not counting staff and Council members), with multiple groups meeting starting in March. To sign up to be a part of All Together Flower Mound, visit www.flower-mound.com/alltogetherfm and complete the participation form by Feb. 5. For more information, email [email protected].