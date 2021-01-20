Filing begins for local elections

Many local offices will be up for election this spring throughout southern Denton County.

The filing period began on Jan. 13, which was the first day to file an application for a place on the May 1, 2021 General Election ballot. The last day to file for a place on the ballot is Feb. 12.

Here is a look at the open seats this May in southern Denton County:

Argyle

This year, three citizens will be elected to each serve a two-year term as Mayor and Council members for Places 2 and 4. The incumbents for Places 2 and 4 are Ron Schmidt and Cynthia Hermann, respectively, and the mayor’s seat is vacant after Don Moser resigned last year.

The council places are “at-large” and represent the entire community. The terms of office will be from May 2021 to May 2023.

Argyle residents interested in filing an application for a place on the ballot can request an electronic candidate packet by emailing the town secretary at [email protected] or by visiting Argyle Town Hall, 308 E. Denton St., between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional information can be found on the town’s website or 940-464-7273.

Bartonville

The 2021 Bartonville Town Council general election is for Councilmembers for Places 1, 3 and 5, each for a term of two years. Those seats are currently held by Jeff Traylor, Clay Sams and Josh Phillips, respectively.

Members are elected “at-large,” each representing the entire community and serve two-year terms.

All candidates for office must be a resident of Bartonville for six months prior to the filing deadline; must be a registered voter at the time of the election (but not required at the time of filing); and be a minimum of 18 years of age.

Applications may be filed at Town Hall, 1941 E. Jeter Road in Bartonville. Town Hall office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., however, there may be certain dates during the election period (refer to the town calendar) when the office will be open until 5 p.m.

For more information contact Town Secretary Tammy Dixon at 817-693-5280 or [email protected].

Copper Canyon

The mayor’s and two two-year council terms are up for election, currently held by Ron Robertson, Ted Stranczek and Robin Douglas-Davis, respectively.

As of Tuesday, Robertson had filed for re-election and Dale Andrews filed for Place 4.

For more information, either visit Town Hall at 400 Woodland Drive in Copper Canyon, contact [email protected], or call 940-241-2677.

Double Oak

In May, the mayor’s seat and two Council member seats will expire. They are currently held by Mike Donnelly, Scott Whisenhunt and Von Beougher, respectively. Donnelly has said he won’t seek reelection.

Go to the town website, doubleoak.texas.gov, or contact Town Hall at 972-539-9464 for more information.

Flower Mound

Flower Mound voters will elect a mayor and Place 4 council member to three-year terms. Current Mayor Steve Dixon and current Place 4 Councilman Jim Engel were first elected to their positions in 2018 and are not term-limited.

Flower Mound Town Council Members are elected “at-large,” each representing the entire community.

Qualifications to serve on the Town Council are: be 21-years of age or older on the first day of the term to be filled; have been a resident of the town for at least one-year prior to the election date; and, hold no other public office, except that of Notary Public or a member of the National Guard, military reserve, or Coast Guard reserve.

Application packets are available from the Town Secretary’s Office, located in Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road. For more information, call 972-874-6076 or email: [email protected].

Highland Village

The City of Highland Village will elect three City Council members to Place 3, 5 and 7. The current Council members in those seats are Mike Lombardo, Tom Heslep and Daniel Jaworski.

As of Tuesday, Heslep had filed to run again for Place 5.

Highland Village is a Home Rule City and operates under a council-manager form of government. All members of Council are elected at-large, under a place system, and serve two-year terms.

Additional information and candidate packets are available at the Municipal Complex, 1000 Highland Village Road, or by visiting: www.highlandvillage.org.

Northlake

The mayor’s seat and Town Council Places 4 and 5 are up for election in May in the town of Northlake. Those seats are currently held by David Rettig, Roger Sessions and Danny Simpson, respectively.

Argyle ISD

Two places on the Argyle ISD Board expire in May: Place 4, currently held by Ritchie Deffenbaugh, and Place 5, currently held by Leona McDade.

Those interested in a candidate packet should visit the AISD Administration Building, 800 Eagle Drive in Argyle. Questions may be directed to the Superintendent’s office at 940-464-7241.

Denton ISD

The Denton ISD Board will have two seats — Places 1 and 2 — up for election on May 1. Those seats are currently held by Barbara Burns (board president) and Jeanette Smith. Each seat has a three-year term.

Those interested in filing as a candidate or for further election information should contact Denton ISD at 1307 N. Locust St. in Denton, visit: www.dentonisd.org, or call 940-369-000.

Lewisville ISD

The Board of Trustees consists of seven members elected to serve for overlapping terms of three years each. While candidates run for specific places, they do not represent specific geographical areas; rather, each represents Lewisville ISD at large.

This May, Places 1 and 2 will be on the ballot. Place 1 is vacant after Kronda Thimesch resigned last year to run for the Texas House of Representatives, and Place 2 is held by Allison Lassahn.

As of Tuesday, Buddy Bonner and Paige Dixon had filed for Place 1, and Lassahn had filed for Place 2.

Those interested in the school board may contact Jeanne Arnold in the Superintendent’s office, 155 W. Main Street in Lewisville, at 469-948-8022, or [email protected] or visit www.lisd.net.

Northwest ISD

Places 1 and 2 are expiring in May on the Northwest ISD Board of Trustees. Those seats are currently held by DeAnne Hatfield and Mark Schluter, respectively. Each term will last three years.

As of Tuesday, both incumbents had filed for reelection.

Voting

All elections in Denton County are overseen by the Denton County Elections Administration, 701 Kimberly Drive, Suite A101 in Denton. Questions about early voting via mail (absentee) or in-person, specific voter identification information or restrictions are available at: [email protected] or by phone at 940-349-3200.

All voters are required to present an approved form of photo identification; visit: www.votetexas.gov for specifics. Examples of acceptable forms of ID include: driver’s license; election ID certificate; DPS Texas personal ID card; concealed/open-carry handgun license; U.S. Military ID card; U.S. citizenship certificate; or U.S. Passport. All forms of ID may not have expired over 60-days.

Most answers to questions about upcoming elections can be found at: www.votedenton.com.