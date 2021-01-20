Vehicle registration waiver ends in April

The state of Texas announced earlier this month that the temporary waiver of certain vehicle title and registration requirements will end this spring.

On March 16, 2020, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the waiver because of the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, residents have not been required to renew expired vehicle registrations. That waiver is still in effect, but will end on April 14, 2021, according to a DMV news release. Drivers should get their vehicle inspected and registration renewed by that date.

Click here for more information about renewing your registration.