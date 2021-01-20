Argyle, Flower Mound residents among latest to die of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Wednesday that eight more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 265.

The deaths reported Wednesday include an Argyle man in his 60s, a Carrollton man in his 70s, two women over 80 who resided at Lake Village Nursing and Rehab in Lewisville, a man over 80 who resided at The Oaks at Flower Mound, a woman over 80 who resided at Hollymead in Flower Mound a man over 80 who resided at Prairie Estates in Frisco and a man over 80 who resided in The Colony.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for the families and friends of these eight individuals who have passed away due to COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “While we all await our opportunity to be vaccinated, we must remember that utilizing masks, social distancing, and handwashing are practices we must continue to utilize to slow the spread of COVID-19 within our communities and families.”

DCPH also announced 861 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, 782 of which are active, as well as 451 new recoveries. There are now 14,319 active cases in the county and 33,612 total recoveries.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.