Flower Mound Council to consider building permit fee increases

The Flower Mound Town Council will soon consider fee increases for residential and commercial building permits, as well as for various other applications and permits.

The proposed fee changes were originally scheduled to be considered at the Jan. 4 council meeting, but that was postponed. The town has since announced that it has been rescheduled for the Feb. 1 council meeting.

The fee increases are meant to recover the town’s costs for several services the town provides for building permits that are not covered by the current application and permit fees, according to a news release from the town. The majority of the changes affect new construction and land development.

The town is proposing to increase the fees for single-family residential buildings, plan reviews, new commercial construction and plumbing, mechanical and electrical fees. The town is also proposing new fees for services and permits that it currently does not charge for, including site construction activities, tree surveys, development application reviews, plan amendments, environmental surveys and more.

There is a public hearing to discuss the land development-related proposed changes at the P&Z meeting on Monday night. All of the proposed changes, both building permit-related and land development-related, will be discussed during the Jan. 4 Town Council meeting.

To view the proposed fee changes, click here. For general questions regarding the fees, contact Assistant Town Manager Tommy Dalton at [email protected] You can also provide your input to the Town Council and mayor at [email protected]