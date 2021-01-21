Jaworski files to seek third term on Highland Village Council

Highland Village City Councilman Dan Jaworski announced Tuesday that he will run for a third term in the May 2021 election.

Jaworski filed his paperwork with the City Secretary’s office on Tuesday morning for the Place 7 Council seat, according to a news release. Prior to serving on the city council, Jaworski served on the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment followed by two years as a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission. He also served as the Vice Chair of the 2015-2016 Fire Department Service Level Task Force, making recommendations to improve the department’s communications equipment and implanting an Emergency Care Attendant program for the Police Department. Each of those recommendations were implemented by the City Council.

In announcing his re-election bid, Councilman Jaworski reflected on his first two terms and looked to the future.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to have served citizens of Highland Village the last four years — four very impactful years for our city,” he said. “I look forward to continuing to serve. During these four years, we committed to cutting the tax rate, increasing the tax exemption for those over 65 and with disabilities, passing a bond package to improve our streets and making our parks safer and more enjoyable.”

Jaworski said that over the next two years, Highland Village will focus on updating the city’s Code of Ordinances and the Parks and Trails Master Plan.

Jaworski is an eight-year veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving as a linguist and intelligence analyst and currently works in the cyber security industry, holding a Bachelor’s degree in Business and a Master’s Degree in Strategic Leadership. A Highland Village native and 1989 graduate of Marcus High School, Jaworski and his wife, Gretchen have two children in Lewisville ISD schools and attend St. Philip’s Catholic Church. They are also the founders of the Marauder 17 Foundation, a local 501c/3 non-profit entity that awards annual scholarships to Marcus High School student athletes.

Former Highland Village Mayor Dianne Costa will continue to serve as the Jaworski Campaign treasurer.

“I have watched Dan over the years as he has served in various roles of leadership,” Costa said. “His love for our city and those who call Highland Village home has been unwavering. He is representative of what Highland Village requires both now and in the future.”

Click here for more information about Jaworski’s campaign.

The city of Highland Village will elect three City Council members to Place 3, 5 and 7.

Highland Village is a Home Rule City and operates under a council-manager form of government. All members of Council are elected at-large, under a place system, and serve two-year terms.

