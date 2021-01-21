Bartonville celebrates Tutu’s 99th birthday

The town of Bartonville held a surprise 99th birthday parade Sunday for one of its residents, Roberta “TuTu” DuTeil, a World War II veteran.

The town organized the drive-thru parade to wish DuTeil a happy birthday, who was stationed in front of Bartonville Town Hall. The Women Veterans of America conducted a coining ceremony and presented her with a Quilt of Valor, and Mayor Bill Scherer proclaimed the day as Roberta Tutu DuTeil Day in Bartonville.

DuTeil was born Jan. 10, 1922 and served as a communications officer in the U.S. Navy from 1943-46. She and her husband Claude Duteil were married for 51 years until Claude’s death, and they had four children, 16 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren. They moved to Bartonville in 1993 to live with their oldest daughter and her family. Tutu received a congressional commendation in 2016.

Here is a video produced by the town of Bartonville of the event, including an interview with DuTeil.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZKCnw_xSws