Flower Mound, Corinth, Carrollton residents die of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Thursday that three more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 268.

The deaths include a Corinth man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s who resided at Autumn Leaves of North Carrollton at Castle Hills and a Flower Mound woman over 80.

“Today we are reporting three individuals passed away due to COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please join us in praying for these three individuals’ families and friends. Please continue utilizing masks, social distancing, and handwashing to slow the spread of COVID-19 within Denton County.”

DCPH also announced 750 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, 639 of which are active, as well as 242 new recoveries. There are now 14,823 active cases in Denton County.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.