Argyle school switching to remote learning after reports of positive COVID-19 cases

Argyle ISD announced Thursday evening that Hilltop Elementary will be utilizing remote instruction starting Friday, Jan. 22 through Friday, Jan. 29 due to a rise in COVID-19 numbers.

The campus plans to return to in-person learning Monday, Feb 1.

“This decision is based on the inability to staff due to COVID-19 active cases on campus and to help reduce the potential spread of the virus,” the district said.

Argyle ISD personnel consulted with the district nurse coordinator, campus administration and the Superintendent in making the decision.

All Hilltop teachers and staff will be working remotely. The district will conduct additional deep-cleaning with electrostatic sprayers to disinfect all classrooms, offices, cafeteria, library and gymnasium next week.

If parents have a child with a positive case or known close contact, the district is asking them to notify the school to allow campuses to assess the potential spread.