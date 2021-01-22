Manslaughter suspect arrested after search along I-35E

A suspect wanted for manslaughter was arrested Friday morning after a multi-agency search along I-35E in the Hickory Creek/Highland Village area.

At 6:11 a.m. Friday, a Hickory Creek officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle headed south on I-35E near Copperas Branch Park, and a subject fled on foot, according to a news release from the Hickory Creek Police Department. The Highland Village, Corinth, Lewisville and Lake Dallas police departments assisted with a ground search in the area, but it was unsuccessful.

Upon further investigation, Denton police located the suspect in Denton and took them into custody, according to police. No other information was immediately available.