Lewisville ISD expanding STEM Academy program to new schools

For the 2021-22 school year, Lewisville ISD will expand its STEM Academy program to four middle schools.

LISD’s STEM Academy is a hands-on, collaborative learning environment dedicated to teaching students Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) skills, according to the district. It is currently in place at Donald Elementary, Polser Elementary, Bridlewood Elementary, Valley Ridge Elementary and the new STEM Academy on Josey Lane.

New Middle School STEM Academies will open for 6th grade students at Downing Middle School, Creek Valley Middle School, Hedrick Middle School and Forestwood Middle School, the district announced Thursday. Rising sixth graders are invited to enroll in the program, space permitting. Current fifth-graders who are already zoned to attend these middle schools will automatically be enrolled.

Click here to register for an information session from the district.