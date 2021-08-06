4 Denton police, fire vehicles struck in two weeks

Over the course of about two weeks, three crashes have involved Denton public safety vehicles, damaging four city vehicles and one University of North Texas Police Department vehicle.

Just after 9 a.m. on July 18, officers were working a crash on southbound I-35E at the Teasley Road exit when a driver struck an unoccupied patrol vehicle, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department. No one was seriously injured in the crash, but the patrol vehicle is no longer operable.

On July 30, officers were working a crash at the intersection of South Carroll Boulevard and West Sycamore Street. Both a UNT PD patrol vehicle and a Denton PD patrol vehicle were being used to block lanes of South Carroll for the safety of drivers and the officers working the crash, according to the news release. At 2:41 a.m., a silver sedan traveling south on Carroll struck the UNT police car and then the Denton PD vehicle. Neither the driver nor any officers were injured during this crash, but both vehicles sustained damage. The 29- year-old male driver was arrested at the scene for Driving While Intoxicated.