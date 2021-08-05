Thursday, August 5, 2021
Flower Mound police to host child safety seat and digital ID event

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the Flower Mound Police Department

Flower Mound PD is offering free digital ID kits for local children.

The Flower Mound Police Department will host an event this weekend to help parents better protect their children.

The Child Safety Seat Inspections and Digital Child ID Event will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road. If you would like your children’s car seat inspected followed by a step-by-step tutorial of proper installation procedures, appointments are encouraged. Call Officer Coots at 972-874-3343 to get on the schedule.

The department is also offering free digital child ID kits during the event for any residents who want FMPD to have as much information about their child as possible in the event that the child goes missing.

“If ever needed, this important tool will give authorities vital information to assist in efforts to locate a missing child,” the department said in a social media post.

The free digital child ID kit includes your child’s name, address, birthdate and any medical conditions. A photo and fingerprints will be taken on site. Children as young as infants can have ID kits made. No reservation is required.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

