Argyle ISD makes the school name switch

Argyle ISD this week officially switched the names on the signs in front of Argyle High School and Argyle Middle School, a planned change for the 2021-22 school year and beyond.

Argyle ISD is preparing for a lot of changes in the next few years in attempts to address growth caused by new housing developments, including enrollment changes at Argyle Intermediate School, the construction of a third elementary school in Canyon Falls by the 2022-23 school year, and the permanent switch of the Argyle High and Middle School campuses. The new Argyle High School campus, 6601 Canyon Falls Drive, is bigger and newer than the more visible new middle school campus, 191 South Hwy 377.

The first day of school in Argyle ISD is Aug. 16.